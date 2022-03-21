WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to one of the most requested videos of BTS’ Jimin

Park Jimin rocked his way into the world on October 13, 1995 and it was never the same again. His mesmerising presence has allowed him to be the light of the eye of countless fans who admire his unending list of fans. Jimin continues to break barriers by being one of the most talked about celebrities and he does so with absolute finesse, a penchant for flawless dancing, his sweet vocals and a lovely smile.

Today, HallyuTalk went head first into the ARMY land by reacting to one of the most requested videos on our channel- Jimin compilation. With a special twist aka the “hard stan” mode switched on, the team went through a rollercoaster of emotions.

The man who has graced the stage for a long time now and has his dual personality to credit for the various opinions in the fandom, the adage goes- ‘Once you Jim-in, you can’t Jim-out’!

Watch the full video below.

