WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to Red Velvet’s exquisite ‘Feel My Rhythm’ music video

The spring Queens as they’d like to be referred to, have come back to our screens with another top notch release. The world longed for a full group song from Red Velvet who has time and again wowed the audiences with delicate and strong releases executed equally with panache.

Whenever these five girls come together they create magic and this time they have taken it to a special festival for their fans ReVeluvs in the form of a special mini-album called ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’ released on March 21, 2022. Along with the title track, ‘Feel My Rhythm’, the 6 songs on the album are a continuation of their past ‘ReVe’ releases.

Elegant in their dark as well as light forms, representing the 2 sides of the group’s excellence. They have mastered their art in its 2 forms, depicting it perfectly well in the ‘Feel My Rhythm’ music video.

Check out the full reaction below.

