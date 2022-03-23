WATCH: HallyuTalk reacts to Stray Kids’ unODDINARY release ‘MANIAC’

Breaking out of any shells, breaking down on the world’s view of them and bringing back yet another super amazing concept to the stage is none other than Stray Kids! Debuting on March 25, 2018, the eight member boy group celebrates its fourth anniversary this week.

Ever since their formation the group has forged with self made music that has made them one of a kind and rightly so. Now, they have come back with their sixth mini-album, another redefining record full of tracks spanning genres. Experimenting with their own style, Stray Kids released ‘ODDINARY’ along with its title track ‘MANIAC’ on March 18. The music video for the song is unique as ever and the team at HallyuTalk watched the glory unfold for the first time on-screen!

Their applauding eyes and stunned faces are perfect representations of what we feel every time we watch something released by Stray Kids. On the right path to become a Stay, here are their reactions to the ‘MANIAC’ music video.

Check out the full video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: HallyuTalk REACTS to one of the most requested videos of BTS’ Jimin