WATCH: HallyuTalk takes a look back at BTS’ emotional moments post enlistment announcement
BTS members will be going for their military duty starting with Jin.
BTS announced their decision to enlist in the mandatory military service as they withdraw their request to delay it. Starting with member Jin who is the oldest, the group’s seven members will all be enlisting for a minimum of 18 months in order to fulfill their mandatory military duty as citizens of the Republic of Korea.
BTS ARMY
The fans of the group, though steadily preparing for the news, did not expect it to come so suddenly and made a global wave of sadness to follow soon. However, many took this opportunity to encourage those around them and decide on their next moves as tentative plans for the group’s reconvening eye a 2025 date.
HallyTalk’s video
The latest video from HallyuTalk brings forth a couple of such fans from India who are doing their best to stay positive and believe in the words of the septet as they hope to be together for a long time. Watching some of the most emotional moments with fellow ARMYs is just one of the many ways the achievements of the group are celebrated. Take a look at the video below.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Korean YouTuber tries some classic Indian snacks with Team HallyuTalk