WATCH: HallyuTalk takes a look back at BTS’ emotional moments post enlistment announcement

BTS announced their decision to enlist in the mandatory military service as they withdraw their request to delay it. Starting with member Jin who is the oldest, the group’s seven members will all be enlisting for a minimum of 18 months in order to fulfill their mandatory military duty as citizens of the Republic of Korea.

BTS ARMY

The fans of the group, though steadily preparing for the news, did not expect it to come so suddenly and made a global wave of sadness to follow soon. However, many took this opportunity to encourage those around them and decide on their next moves as tentative plans for the group’s reconvening eye a 2025 date.