WATCH: HallyuTalk team REACTS to BTS’ Jungkook sung & SUGA produced Stay Alive

“Please stay alive”, the unmatchable vocals of BTS’ youngest boom in over a light beat produced by none other than BTS’ resident producer and member SUGA alongside EL CAPITXN. Breaking multiple records including the fastest song to top the iTunes chart in 106 regions, it has landed on the Billboard Hot100 chart at No.95.

HYBE LABELS dropped a promotional video including clips from previously released ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ content showcasing all seven members of BTS who play their parts as characters of the webtoon.

HallyuTalk team reacted to the spellbinding vocals and lovely visuals in ‘Stay Alive’ for the latest episode of Orange Couch Reacts. Watch below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTalk styles some BLACKPINK merch with amazing results