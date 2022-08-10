Watch: HallyuTalk tests their BLACKPINK knowledge in a new K-Station video

K-pop icons, girl group BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016, and the world has changed forever since. The power unleashed by this quartet was greater than ever and K-pop saw itself becoming face to face with an unparalleled force in the form of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Joining them in their quest to do everything great and full of BLACK and PINK, the BLINKs - their fans - have become a force to be reckoned with. Team HallyuTalk is also joining the celebration of their 6th debut anniversary ahead of the release of their second full album ‘BORN PINK’.

Watch as the team plays a game of ‘Who knows BLACKPINK better?’ in order to test if they are true BLINKs, below.

Meanwhile, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa return with more music on August 19 along with a full album on September 16. A world tour spanning the USA, Europe, Asia and Australia follows soon after.

