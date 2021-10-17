Watch: Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyungsik & Jo Woo Jin struggle to grasp a deadly disease in new ‘Happiness’ teaser

Class. Levels. Society. Death. Fear. All these factors take over the minds of the detectives in charge of the building riddled with an unknown disease in ‘Happiness.’ The new trailer shows a deeper look into the apocalypse that is dawning on the people.

It begins with Park Hyung Sik’s face in the character Jung Yi Hyun as he asks someone on the call if they know Yoon Sae Beom (played by Han Hyo Joo). Screeching and terrifying people in cages charge themselves in the forms of Jung Yi Hyun and Yoon Sae Beom who flinch but remain resilient to ensure proper care of the patients.

As their symptoms like low heart rate, injury healing time, and more are taken into consideration, the ‘bloody biting squad’ is everywhere. Jo Woo Jin as the commander Han Tae Suk of the Armed Forces Medical Command proposes to work together with the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit.

The rising thirst of the infected people is taking over the building each day as the ones in charge strive to catch the culprits and bring it to an end.

‘Happiness’ is the story of a socially separated apartment building where the patients of one of the many infectious diseases that are the new normal in the world reside. Categorised according to their social standing, the desperate march of a disease-ridden world is brought to light in a horror format.

‘Happiness’ will air on tvN and TVING starting November 5 after the end of ‘Yumi’s Cells’ at 10:40 PM KST (7:10 PM IST).

