WATCH: Han Ji Hyun, Kim Hyun Jin and Bae In Hyuk are trapped in a love triangle in the ‘Cheer Up’ teaser

On September 14th, 'Cheer Up' side released the first teaser video announcing the beginning of love and youth of Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk and Kim Hyun Jin. The first teaser video, which was released, captured the clumsy but fun 20-year-old youth and the unexpected first romance. Like a scene from a hero movie, Bae In Hyuk appeared with the introduction of “This is Theia, the cheering squad of Yeonhee University,” with the audience’s hot shouts and cheers on their backs. Thea's cheering stage centered on him makes the hearts of viewers pound with the enthusiasm of youth itself.

Above all, the passion and energy of 20-year-old Han Ji Hyun and Kim Hyun Jin, who are sweating hard to get on the stage of their dreams as soon as they joined the cheering squad, shine brightly. In particular, Han Ji Hyun said, “There is such a thing as Jeonyul. It's real," he confessed, and he couldn't hide his excited expression from the excitement brought by the cheering stage that burned his whole body and breathing as one with the audience, making him curious about the performance of Theia's new member.