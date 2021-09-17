WATCH: Han, Seungmin and I.N narrate an unsuccessful love story in 'Gone Away' MV

Another incredible music video by Stray Kids! On September 17 KST, Stray Kids released the music video for the song ‘Gone Away’ from their album ‘NOEASY’ featuring the members Han, Seungmin and I.N as high school students.

The video displayed Han, Seungmin and I.N as students who are in love with another student but do not dare to make the first move. While the three boys keep looking at their lovers from afar, waiting for the right time to express their feelings, they realise that the person they love already has someone else and are thus left broken.

The lyrics are an expression of the frustration the boys feel for not being able to be with their lovers despite how genuine their feelings are.

Here’s the music video for ‘Gone Away’.

The album ‘NOEASY’ consists of a total of twelve unique tracks, out of which, the music videos of seven songs have been unveiled so far. These songs are, ‘Thunderous’, ‘Cheese’, ‘Surfin’’, ‘Sorry, I love you’, ‘Red Lights’ and ‘Gone Away’.

‘NOEASY’, the group’s second full-length album was released on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM KST) and has been making history ever since. The album became the first one in the history of JYP Entertainment to surpass over a million copies sold! Along with this incredible milestone, the album also took its first place on the Hanteo’s Weekly Album Charts on its release.

The title song ‘Thunderous’ topped iTunes charts in over 52 regions all across the globe and ranked on Spotify’s Global 200 list immediately after its release.

What is your favourite song from ‘NOEASY’? Let us know in the comments below.