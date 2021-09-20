WATCH: Han So Hee transform from a police officer to a monster blinded with rage

'My Name' is a Netflix series depicting the cruel truth and revenge that Ji-woo (Han So Hee), who enters an organization to find the culprit who killed her father, infiltrates the police under a new name. On September 20th, 'My Name' released a teaser trailer featuring intense action. The first episode is out on October 15th.

The teaser trailer that was released catches the eye first with Ji-woo wearing a police uniform. “From now on, your life belongs to the organization. No matter what you do, the organization will protect you,” the boss of the Dongchun faction, the largest drug gang in Korea, tells the story that Ji-woo became a member of the organization and infiltrated the police undercover.

After her father's death, Ji-woo, who entered the organization on his own to uncover the secret, trains her body and mind to survive in a monster-like world. Han So-hee's short haircut, intense bare body action, and constant training for physical fitness, which no fan has ever seen before, kept our eyes peeled for her transformation in 'My Name'.

Ji-woo, who infiltrates the police, becomes a partner with Pil-do (Ahn Bo Hyun), the ace of the drug investigation team, and the two start a trap investigation together. The action-packed action and intense drama that Han So Hee, who became an undercover for revenge, Park Hee-soon, the boss of the organization, and Ahn Bo Hyun, the ace of the battalion, promises fresh fun to viewers. Ji-woo's desperate lines, "I'll become a monster" stimulates curiosity about the harsh truth she faces and what hidden secrets will be revealed in each episode.

Netflix's ‘Extrracircular' director Kim Jin-min's new action-noir genre charm and density drama, 'My Name', which is expected to be a solid acting ensemble by Han So Hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo Hyun, will be released on October 15th through Netflix in more than 190 countries around the world.

