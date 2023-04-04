Watch Han So Hee turn into a fangirl for The Glory star Song Hye Kyo

‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and ‘Nevertheless’ fame Han So Hee have once again taken the internet by storm but this time, they have done it together. The actresses have recently been flooding each other’s comments section on Instagram with numerous flirtatious comments and the internet cannot handle it. Netizens can’t stop gushing over Han So Hee turning into Song Hye Kyo fan girl. According to recent reports by various media outlets, it has been revealed that actresses Han So Hee and Song Hye Kyo are all set to co-star in the upcoming South Korean murder mystery ‘Price of Confession’.

Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee’s upcoming project

The thriller will follow two women who find themselves deeply entangled in a blood bath against each other. While not much has been revealed about the project so far, the actresses are not shying away from fuelling fans’ enthusiasm vi-a-vis their upcoming project. Han So Hee also gave fans a sneak peek into what they are in for by posting a photo of herself posing opposite Song Hye Kyo. The aforementioned post is a monotone image that shows the two actresses mirroring each other.

The actresses’ interactions in their respective comment sections have gone viral and have been shared by an enormous number of fans so far. From claiming Song Hye Kyo for herself to leaving heart emojis on her pictures, Han So Hee is currently everyone’s favourite fan girl. Han So Hee has also virtually gone back in time and commented on Song Hye Kyo’s pictures from almost a year ago. The said pictures were taken at an important fashion event attended by both Han So Hee and Song Hye Kyo. Excitedly commenting on the same, Han So Hee wrote ‘Me too! I took pictures here too!’

While Han So Hee was right in the middle of her peak fangirl era, fans were eagerly looking forward to any comments from Song Hye Kyo. To their luck and surprise, Song Hye Kyo too commented on Han So Hee’s recent Instagram upload and called her ‘Pretty’. Unsurprisingly, Han So Hee went ahead and pinned Song Hye Kyo’s comment at the top of her comments section.

