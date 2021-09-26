WATCH: Han So Hee is an unbreakable wall in front of gangsters as she battles them in ‘My Name’ teaser

Han So Hee has taken a flip in her concept with a new role. The once hated on Yeo Da Kyung from ‘The World of the Married’ and the other naive Nabi from ‘Nevertheless’ is no more the same as Han So Hee tackles on the rage-powered Jiwoo.

In a freshly released teaser that sparks conversation about her versatile acting Han So Hee enters the world of ‘My Name’. A gang member in disguise as a police officer, Han So Hee’s character Jiwoo is dressed in a sharp blazer and bob cut hair while slamming the door of a creepy location.

Under a dimly lit hallway, she walks confidently only to be rudely stopped by a man who asks her identity. Startled, she replies how she is here to meet the boss and on ridicule from the man shows her police badge asking to meet Mango, the drug peddler. Being shoved aside, she tries to stand her ground asking not to be touched and starts a fistfight.

Pulling out her weapon, Jiwoo stabs her way to winning when her police partner Pil Do (played by Ahn Bo Hyun) is shown talking to their supervisor informing them that the ‘newbie’ is to bring the drugs. As more gang members find their way in, Jiwoo battles through with her baton, only stopping when they’re all at her mercy. The teaser ends with the drama name being shot through.

The teaser is heightening the expectations from the upcoming series where Han So Hee is out to find the culprit of her father’s murder. Watch below.

‘My Name’ will release on October 15, 2021.

