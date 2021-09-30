WATCH: Han So Hee will go to any extent to seek revenge in a new teaser for 'My Name'

Who would have imagined that the sweet and naive Yoo Na Bi of 'Nevertheless' will transform into a cold-blooded gang member in Netflix's 'My Name'! But Han So Hee is back to showcase her amazing acting chops and versatility with her upcoming revenge-thriller drama 'My Name'! For those unversed, 'My Name' is a Netflix revenge-thriller series revolving around Ji Woo (Han So Hee), who joins a gang to avenge her father's death and then infiltrates the police under a new name.

The blood-curdling new teaser opens with Ji Woo's father's cold-blooded murder! A horrified Ji Woo begs the police to investigate her father's brutal killing, but her desperate pleas fall upon their deaf ears. Vengeful, Ji Woo seeks out to take revenge by putting her trust in a powerful crime boss and enters the police force under his direction. From a helpless daughter, Han So Hee transforms into a tough cop on a secret mission. She encounters her colleague Jeon Pil Do (Ahn Bo Hyun) at the police station, who joins forces with her and the two start a trap investigation together. The teaser is heightening the expectations from the upcoming series where Han So Hee is out to find the culprit of her father’s murder.

Watch the fascinating trailer below:

Netflix's ‘Extrracircular' director Kim Jin-min's new action-noir genre charm and density drama, 'My Name', which is expected to be a solid acting ensemble by Han So Hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo Hyun, will be released on October 15th through Netflix in more than 190 countries around the world.

Not just that, Three episodes out of eight will be screened at 26th Busan International Film Festival in the newly created 'On Screen' section, on October 7, 2021.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Han So Hee is an unbreakable wall in front of gangsters as she battles them in ‘My Name’ teaser

Are you excited to watch Han So Hee in a new avatar? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.