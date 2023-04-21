WATCH: Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung and more star in the action-packed teaser for Dr. Romantic 3

SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3', which will be broadcasted for the first time on April 28th, is a drama depicting the story of a 'real doctor' taking place in a shabby local Doldam Hospital.

Dr. Romantic 3:

Season 3 is raising expectations as the story of Doldam Hospital, which has become more spectacular, has been announced with the establishment of the 'Doldam Regional Trauma Center', which has been a long-time dream of Dr. Kim (played by Han Suk Kyu) since season 1. The teamwork of the Doldam, which has become more powerful as many of the season 2 protagonists have joined, has also been added. Attention is focusing on Season 3, which returns with a more powerful message about what Sabu Kim will tell us in 2023 about human things.

The teaser:

In the midst of this, the third teaser video of 'Dr. Romantic 3', released on April 21st, began with the opening of Sabu Kim, saying, "Now, no matter what happens, it is a world that is not unrealistic." The sound of gunfire, the explosion of a building, and the screams of people saying “Please help” continued, and the devastated appearances of Dr Kim, Ahn Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop), and Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) who jumped into the gruesome disaster scene unfolded. Here, Seo Woo Jin's crisis was foretold, creating tension. In a chaotic world, Doldamjus thrilled the viewers with the appearance of confronting them without giving up until the end. Starting with Sabu Kim who says, “Is the reason why it is not possible is more serious than the lives of those two people?” ” followed by Seo Woo Jin, Cha Eun Jae, and Park Eun Tak (played by Kim Min Jae). The harder and more matured appearance of those who gave strength to Dr. Kim.

The drama:

The subtitle 'I hope his romance once again becomes a miracle' implied the message of 'Dr. Romantic 3'. Dr. Kim said, “People say it is a miracle. I say that it is the will of a person,” he said, adding a deep resonance. It made us look forward to 'Dr. Romantic 3', which will bring people back together in a world of isolation, disconnection and deficiency, and bring back the romance we need. Meanwhile, SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3' will be broadcast for the first time at 10:00 pm on April 28th.

