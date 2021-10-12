WATCH: Hani, Exy and Solbin jump hurdles to achieve their dreams in ‘IDOL: The Coup’ teaser

On October 12, IQIYI unveils a short but impactful teaser that allowed the viewers to peek into the difficult world of idol trainees, as seen in the lives of Hani, Exy and Solbin who try their best to overcome all their hurdles and obstacles to achieve their lifelong dreams but they manage to fail. The teaser starts with the words ‘You have a dream in your life, even if you are let down, fail to achieve or change your mind, it’s still a dream’. The idea of the drama is to show that even if one fails to achieve their dream, efforts shouldn’t be lessened so as to be satisfied by the fight one puts up to reach the heights of success and it will help one day.

On October 9, JTBC’s upcoming drama 'IDOL: The Coup' released teasers for the fictional idol groups that will be starring in the series and both the groups look amazing in the group concepts! EXID’s Hani, Kim Min Kyu, LABOUM’s Solbin, WJSN’s Exy, former X1 member Lee Eun Sang, former RAINZ member Hong Eun Ki, Jo Joon Young, Redsquare’s Green, Han So Eun, and Baek Seo Hoo posed and blended with their concepts.

This will be Hani’s first time as a female lead in a major studio’s drama and we couldn’t be happier! The awaited drama started talks in April and finally has confirmed the lead cast. The story is about idols who work hard to experience the success of one comeback in order to not disband. Hani will play the character of ‘Kim Jae Na’ a member of the 6 year ‘no name’ group Cotton Candy who cannot leave her failed dreams and would fight through any limits to gain success.

Kwan Si Yang is to play the character of ‘Cha Jae Hyeok’ the cold, calculative and straightforward CEO of Star Peace Entertainment which is also Cotton Candy’s representative company. Rookie Kim Min Kyu will be playing the role of ‘Seo Ji Han’, the face of the popular group Mars, the moneymaker of Star Peace. Seo Ji Han is a warm, sweet and considerate person with versatile charms.

ALSO READ: ‘She Was Pretty’ star Hwang Jung Eum is expecting second child after reconciliation with husband

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.