Watch: Hani & her group show the struggles of an idol's life in new teaser for 'IDOL: The Coup'

JTBC has released a new teaser for their upcoming drama 'IDOL: The Coup'! 'IDOL: The Coup' is a drama about idols who have failed to reach stardom and are struggling to let go of their unachieved dreams. EXID’s Hani, LABOUM’s Solbin, WJSN’s Exy, Han So Eun, and Redsquare’s Green star as members of the unsuccessful girl group 'Cotton Candy'. Kwak Si Yang plays their agency CEO, while Kim Min Kyu, Jo Joon Young, Hong Eun Ki, Baek Seo Hoo, and Lee Eun Sang play Cotton Candy’s labelmates, a popular boy group named 'Mars'.

The new teaser video showcases the dark side of the K-pop industry, the struggles an individual has to go through to make it to the top. The teaser starts with El, played by Exy standing alone as the other four members, Jenna essayed by Hani, Hyunji played by Solbin, Stella essayed by Han So Eun and ChaAa played by Green wait for her in the rain. One of them declares that she is going to be a star, another voice-over retorts that it is useless pride.

The girl group members fall further into despair with the failure of their dreams and their career, getting into fights, causing scenes in public places, and crying alone. One of them cries in despair saying that she has no tomorrow! Although Cotton Candy’s relationship as a group continues to fracture, the last shot of the teaser shows Jenna walking with new purpose and determination toward her future.

You can watch the teaser video below:

'IDOL: The Coup' premieres on November 8 at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST) on JTBC.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here's everything we know about Hani's upcoming drama 'IDOL: The Coup' so far

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.