WATCH: Happiness comes to Hyeri in a trunk full of presents in latest episode of Hyeri's Vlogs

Hyeri received many birthday presents from advertisers and employees alike.

On June 25, on her YouTube channel 혜리 (Hyeri), Hyeri posted a video titled Hyeri Vlog | Hyeri's 28th birthday party! Surprise success this time..?! The video starts with staff from Creative Group ING, her agency, preparing for Hyeri's birthday celebration at the filming site of her upcoming drama When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon. The candle was giving them issues, especially with the wind blowing. So a staff member suggested asking her to imagine a lit candle making the others laugh.

Unfortunately, Hyeri is always a step ahead of them. As soon as they opened the car door, they noticed Hyeri had already been filming. They sang for her. Hyeri did blow out the candle. Following which Hyeri was shown the trunk full of gifts that she received from advertisers and staff. She was beaming with happiness with all the gifts. "I love gifts." Hyeri said she would click pictures of all the gifts she received. She didn't miss out on showing her gratitude. "ING is the best!"

We do get flashback sequences in the video with Hyeri planning her birthday surprise party, for this year, on her birthday party last year. She asked them to schedule work for her on her birthday and as she would arrive, they would give her a surprise.

However, surprises didn't stop there. The staff arranged a snack truck for her birthday. Promptly, she put on a party hat and posed for pictures with the truck.

Hyeri’s wide smile and peals of laughter made the atmosphere warm.

Credits :Studio Dragon

