  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Happiness comes to Hyeri in a trunk full of presents in latest episode of Hyeri's Vlogs

Hyeri received many birthday presents from advertisers and employees alike.
39884 reads Mumbai
Hyeri as Lee Dam in My Roommate Is A Gumiho Hyeri as Lee Dam in My Roommate Is A Gumiho; courtesy of Studio Dragon.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On June 25, on her YouTube channel 혜리 (Hyeri), Hyeri posted a video titled Hyeri Vlog |  Hyeri's 28th birthday party!  Surprise success this time..?! The video starts with staff from Creative Group ING, her agency, preparing for Hyeri's birthday celebration at the filming site of her upcoming drama When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon. The candle was giving them issues, especially with the wind blowing. So a staff member suggested asking her to imagine a lit candle making the others laugh.

Unfortunately, Hyeri is always a step ahead of them. As soon as they opened the car door, they noticed Hyeri had already been filming. They sang for her. Hyeri did blow out the candle. Following which Hyeri was shown the trunk full of gifts that she received from advertisers and staff. She was beaming with happiness with all the gifts. "I love gifts." Hyeri said she would click pictures of all the gifts she received. She didn't miss out on showing her gratitude. "ING is the best!"

We do get flashback sequences in the video with Hyeri planning her birthday surprise party, for this year, on her birthday party last year. She asked them to schedule work for her on her birthday and as she would arrive, they would give her a surprise.

However, surprises didn't stop there. The staff arranged a snack truck for her birthday. Promptly, she put on a party hat and posed for pictures with the truck.

Hyeri’s wide smile and peals of laughter made the atmosphere warm.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Beloved actress Hyeri opens up about what cheers her up, her favourite projects & more

Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Studio Dragon

You may like these
Go Kyung Pyo to reunite with Girl’s Day’s Hyeri for a special cameo on My Roommate Is a Gumiho
tvN releases BTS of Hyeri, Jang Ki Yong, Kang Han Na, & more at the script reading for upcoming fantasy drama
Answer some tough questions & we will reveal which Song Kang character is your ideal type
Dear Oppa: A fan from India vocalizes her love for Seo In Guk and his newest project Doom at Your Service
Lee Kwang Soo is positively considering to play a role in new drama The Murderer’s Shopping List
KDrama July 2021 Edition: Monthly calendar of upcoming shows to help you find a perfect drama to bingewatch