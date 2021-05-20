WATCH: Heize and Song Joong Ki’s fate plays hide & seek with them in the singer’s latest music video, HAPPEN

Heize releases her 7th mini-album HAPPEN with a music video featuring Song Joong Ki. Check it out below.

The time fans have been waiting for is finally here! Heize and Song Joong Ki collaboration was something no one would’ve guessed coming, but also something that everyone was looking forward to excitedly! Today, on May 20, Heize released her comeback album titled HAPPEN featuring eight tracks and a music video of the title track of the same name, featuring the current heartthrob, Song Joong Ki!

As one comment on the music video of HAPPEN states, “The world was not ready for Heize x Song Joong Ki!”, we believe the same.The video starts with both Heize and Song Joong Ki’s one liner, which was seen in the teasers too. The encounters shown in the music video are all fateful, where they are together in the same place, but yet far from each other. Like the books both of them read, ‘The Probability of a Coincidence’, each of their almost-meets are coincidental. It also makes us wonder, how many times can coincidence actually occur? Aren’t the occurrences of many coincidences just bound to be fate?

Their ‘coincidences’ in the music video are adorable. Such as the soothing clip of Heize opening her red umbrella at the same time Song Joong Ki closes his blue umbrella, at the gates of their building. Another instance when the Vincenzo actor calls for an elevator, but turns back to pick up his forgotten car keys, only for the elevator to open and Heize waiting. Tired of waiting, she clicks the button to close the door, and as you would expect, Song Joong Ki comes out at the exact moment the doors close.

Heize’s deep voice and her high notes make the song a hundred times better. The emotions of wanting to meet a soul like yours, of being loved and of confusion emanate from her voice smoothly. Probably the goosebump moment of the music video is towards its end. One might think of a happily ever after, of fate finally kneeling to their love story, but it ends up being something else.

Watch the music video below:

In her press conference today, Heize said she was surprised to know that Song Joong Ki even knew of her existence and hummed her song on the set.

We absolutely loved ‘HAPPEN’ and we’re probably going to be singing it the whole day.

How did you like the music video and the song? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

