WATCH: Heize and Song Joong Ki's fateful meet in the latest MV teaser reveal of HAPPEN

Heize’s music video ‘HAPPEN’ has sown a lot of excitement within her fans around the world. Especially since Psy announced that Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki would be making an appearance in the track’s music video!. And now, we finally have not one, but two MV teasers for this great collaboration released today.

‘HAPPEN’ is Heize’s 7th mini-album and first since joining Psy’s P NATION. Today, she released two teasers of the title track, which has the same name as the album featuring her and Song Joong Ki. The first MV teaser is of Heize’s fateful meet with Song Joong Ki, and the second is of Song Joong Ki’s meet. Both the teasers show the same journey, the only difference is actors’ point of views. We see them have a cup of coffee, while just a few feet apart from each other. Heize is resting against the hood of her car, while Song Joong Ki is drinking his in the car at a stoplight. Then, we see them standing at different corners in the train, taking glances at the other. In another scene, we see the two cross spaces as Joong Ki is leaving the building, while Heize is entering it.

In perhaps the most impactful scenes of these teasers, we see Heize holding a package that is addressed to ‘Mr. Song’, sipping her coffee as we are shown a book title ‘The Probability of Coincidence’. Coincidentally, it is the same book that Song Joong Ki was seen reading a few moments ago. Watch the teasers below:

‘HAPPEN’ is Heize’s new EP featuring a total of eight tracks and is all set to release tomorrow, on May 20, 6 PM KST.

