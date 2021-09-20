WATCH: Highlight’s Yang Yoseob trapped in mixed emotions in ‘BRAIN’ MV

Yang Yoseob is here to set the industry on fire! On September 20 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) Yang Yoseob released his first full solo album ‘Chocolate Box’ along with the highly anticipated music video for ‘BRAIN’ and fans certainly cannot keep calm!

‘BRAIN’ is an R&B song with a very catchy rhythm that is sure to stick in your mind forever! Backed with Yang Yoseob’s incredibly powerful vocals, the song is like a cold breeze on a hot summer day.

The Highlight member looks incredible while dancing effortlessly in the music video. From a formal suit to a fluffy sweater, he successfully nails every single attire, taking fans’ breath away. From time to time, the video also showed the lover who lives in Yang Yoseob’s brain 24x7, according to the lyrics of the song.

Here’s the music video for ‘BRAIN’.

The song is written, composed and arranged by KZ, Kim Taeyeong and DINT.

Fans expressed their excitement about the comeback. While some talked about how the song is perfect from all angles, including the visuals, vocals as well as choreography, others wished the singer the best of luck with the promotion of the masterpiece. Some of the netizens also expressed their concerns as to how the song is stuck on their mind, well, rightfully so.

The comeback marked Yang Yoseob’s return after almost three years of the release of his digital single album ‘20 Full Moons’, making it even more special.

The album ‘Chocolate Box’ consists of a total of twelve unique songs, all of them having a vibe of their own.

What is your favourite song by Highlight? Let us know in the comments below.