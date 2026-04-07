Watch Hooligan: BTS is aura farming once again in edgy music video featuring swordswoman and nods to past

BTS has dropped a third music video from their latest album, ARIRANG, and it couldn’t get better than this. Showing their absolute range for a comeback, the septet has once again proven that they’re here to show what they’re capable of, and it will be a delight to witness. Taking to their official HYBE LABELS account, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook turned into talented hooligans for their new music video.

Hooligan music video out

In what appears to be a nod to their past, the boys have managed to cough up a wild music video for arguably one of their most beloved songs off their record. As a part of the Hooligan music video, BTS starts from a parking lot, a frequent stop in their earlier content (circa 2017 for Not Today). Donning the same masks they debuted during their globally livestreamed performance from the Gwanghwamun Square, they moved into an underground setting and then one on the rooftop, in more updated set-ups from their past.

The music video is swiftly interrupted by a long-legged swordswoman, in line with the sword sounds at the start of their video. Soon after, the members stand amid a storm as hooligans are pushed around them due to the strong wind. A massive stage awaits them, with lights gracing their path. In comes RM with a skeleton, grappling with a mic stand structure, grabbing all the attention.

Check out the full video below.

The group has previously dropped music videos for their title track, SWIM, followed by an ode to Park Chan Wook’s Oldboy with the 2.0 clip.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for their ARIRANG World Tour, which begins on April 9, 2026, and will continue into the next year across 34 cities in total. Their first concert will be held at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

BTS also recently released their hidden track, Come Over, as a part of the ARIRANG Deluxe LP version, which dropped on April 4.

ALSO READ: BTS’ ARIRANG maintains top spot on Billboard 200 chart beating Ye’s new album, SWIM drops one rank on Hot 100