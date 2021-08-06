Watch: Host Karan Johar brings back ‘Toodles’ with a Poo twist in the latest Bigg Boss OTT promo

Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular, and controversial reality shows on Indian television. However, this year, there will be twice the drama, excitement, fights, and controversies, and the show is coming with its digital version as well. Yes! Before the Salman Khan-fronted Bigg Boss 15 runs on television, viewers will get to enjoy Bigg Boss OTT on the OTT platform. The show will be hosted by none other than filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, who in his own words, is a ‘fan of the show.’

On Thursday, August 5th, Voot posted a promo video for Bigg Boss OTT featuring KJo on its Instagram handle, and wrote, “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta tum hame aur wait karwao. Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug 8pm only on Voot.” The video starts with Karan channeling Poo from his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, with him saying the lines, “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair!” (You have no right to be this pretty). As the camera pans aside, Karan quickly stops it, and says, “Aa raha hoon Bigg Boss OTT pe machane Hungama aur loot, only on Voot!” Karan signs off in his signature style saying, “Milenge jald hi! Toodles!”

Watch the promo video here

Recently, Voot shared another promo video on its Instagram handle. The video opens with Karan Johar saying that on TV Salman will be hosting the show and he will be hosting it on OTT Voot. He further shows that there is a slight change in the contestants’ clothes. Moreover, he revealed that this time, the common man will have uncommon powers and will decide the punishments for the Bigg Boss OTT House inmates.

While Zeeshan Khan and Neha Bhasin are two confirmed contestants on the show, speculations are still rife about who the other contestants might be. Bigg Boss OTT starts from 8th August.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin reveals what convinced her to do the show