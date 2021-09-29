Watch: HOT ISSUE members are new age 'ICONS' in their fiery and powerful comeback MV

Rookie girl group HOT ISSUE has made a comeback with their first single album 'ICONS' and it is the perfect way to drive away mid-week blues! For those unversed, HOT ISSUE is a rookie girl group formed by S2 Entertainment in 2021. The group consists of seven members: Mayna, Nahyun, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin, and Dain. The talented girl group debuted on April 28, 2021, with their first EP, 'Issue Maker'.

The name "HOT ISSUE" stands for Honest, Outstanding, and Terrific, and expresses a strong ambition to create honest and great issues in the music industry. True to their name, the talented girls have delivered a terrific comeback in the form of their new single album 'ICONS' accompanied by the eponymous title track. 'ICONS' was composed by STAINBOYS and Anna Timgren, while the lyrics were written by Park Soo Bin (Jam Factory), Ondine, and Lee Ji Eun (Music Cube).

'ICONS' is a trendy and catchy hip-hop track with the members showcasing a powerful, girl-crush image! The flute sound in this dance track adds an exciting element that further elevates the catchy melody and hook. Lyrically, the high energy track is all about feeling iconic, making your own rules and not conforming to the expectations set by society. It is refreshing to see the rookie girl group ooze confidence and charisma in their very first comeback. We cannot wait to see what more this talented girl group has to offer us!

You can check out the MV below:

