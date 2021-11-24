WATCH: Hwa Sa is unapologetic for her strong personality in the cinematic and trippy ‘I’m a B’ MV

On November 24, Hwa Sa unveils the MV for ‘I’m a B’ and we are completely bewitched by her visuals and the intoxicating music! The MV is a visual statement of Hwa Sa’s strong personality of ‘don’t care for others opinions’ and she does an amazing job at expressing her emotions. The complex choreography, sets and outfits just tie it all together.

The MV begins with her coming out of a locked box, as if emerging as a new person, free of all the shackles given by the society. The simple sets carried a lot of meaning as she displayed different facets of her personality through the outfits and the dances. The traditional chinese dance coupled with the Guzheng producing sweet notes, the bridge added to the coolness of the track.

In the showcase, Hwa Sa said, "I thought I was not affected by COVID-19, but as I lost time to communicate with the audience, I lost my identity. I also thought, 'What was my job and what was I doing'. But while working on this album, I was able to find myself.”

Meanwhile, Hwa Sa's new album 'Guilty Pleasure' also includes 'FOMO', a song about the hope that you can find peace of mind when you overcome your fears yourself, and 'Bless', which depicts the heart to truly bless you out of the painful trap of love that shakes the whole world, making it a total of 3 tracks including the title track ‘I’m a B’.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.