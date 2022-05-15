WATCH: Hwang Minhyun transforms into a noble warrior in new teaser for tvN’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’

On May 15, tvN introduced Hwang Minhyun as Seo Yul, a nobleman who seems perfect with good appearance, intelligence, and strong martial arts skills. The teaser showed him practicing his skills in a field but he had a sad look in his eyes. ‘Alchemy of Souls’ starring Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min and more to be released on June 18.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ is about the fate of these people who become twisted due to ‘hwanhonsool’ (the soul of the dead return to the living). Lee Jae Wook plays the character of Jang Wook, who comes from the noble Jang family. He holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which people all around the country talk about. He's a troublemaker. Jung So Min plays the character of Deok Yi, an elite warrior but her soul is trapped in a physically weak body. She becomes Jang Wook’s servant, but she also secretly teaches him how to fight.

Shin Seung Ho plays the role of Go Won who is the crown prince of Daeho. He hopes to become a generous king.

In other news, Pledis Entertainment said on May 14th, "Hwang Minhyun will appear in 'PEAK FESTIVAL 2022' to be held in Seoul on May 28th. 'PEAK FESTIVAL 2022' consists of fresh and colorful stages under the main slogan 'living music' in May, when everything blooms again after a long and difficult period. This festival will be Minhyun’s first outdoor experience as a solo artist.

In 2020, Hwang Minhyun was cast in the lead role of Go Eun Taek in the JTBC drama ‘Live On’, which aired from November 2020 to January 2021.

