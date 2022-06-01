WATCH: Hwang In Yeop falls for Seo Hyun Jin’s caring gestures in the main trailer for SBS’ ‘Why Her?’

On May 31, SBS dropped the main trailer for the awaited mystery thriller drama ‘Why Her?’ starring Hwang In Yeop, Seo Hyun Jin, Bae In Hyuk and the rest of the cast. The trailer showed the fateful relationship between Oh Soo Jae and Choi Tae Guk (Heo Jun Ho) as well as the inevitable confrontation. The attraction and immersion that one can't take their eyes off has us curious.

The preview video released reveals an incident in the past that shook the lives and fates of a man and woman, along with the phrase 'Anyone's chance to change the direction of their life comes unexpectedly'. Oh Soo Jae holds the hand of a boy named 'Kim Dong Gu', who was sentenced to 10 years in prison. “You have to build strength.” He swallows the sadness with those words.

Kim Dong Gu (Lee Yoo Jin), who is framed as the murderer who killed his step-sister, is met with accusations and contempt that a young boy cannot bear. The news comes that the true culprit has been caught after a year, but attention is focused on the truth of 'that day' that ultimately ruined everyone's lives. The change of Oh Soo Jae, who was crying in front of the big and flashy TK Law Firm, also begins. Instead of regret, a meaningful warning is added over her sharp eyes that harbor poison. Oh Soo Jae's declaration of war that she will go up to the top and will not stop at anything.

But Oh Soo Jae has a more poisoned heart. She admits to herself that she was 'struck' at the TK law firm, and decides to take over the Legal Clinic Center, which will be an opportunity for her to return. Along with Oh Soo Jae, who said, "I'm going to go on a path that doesn't seem like the right path to others. I’ll use it whenever I want."

Above all, the story of Oh Soo Jae and Gong Chan, who smear each other with subtle emotions, raises curiosity. The close distance and exciting eye contact between the two people who have a deep bond between the past and the present and a sad secret raises the heart rate.

