WATCH: Hwang In Yeop was enamored by Seo Hyun Jin in a new teaser for SBS’ upcoming drama ‘Why Her?’

On May 18th, the second teaser video of the fateful reunion between Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) and Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop) was released by the SBS new Friday-Saturday drama 'Why Her?', which is scheduled to air on the 3rd of June.

The story of Oh Soo Jae, who appeared completely changed after 10 years, and Gong Chan, who has never forgotten her for a single moment in 10 years, raises curiosity. The video starts with the image of a young Gong Chan running in the pouring rain late at night. He is so desperate to see a child called Na Jeong, who was desperately calling, waving his droopy body and crying for help. But instead of helping, the boy, who has been pointed at by everyone, says, “You won’t believe me if you don’t listen to me.”

Even Gong Chan had 'the only person who trusted me'. A warm and sincere word, “But, I believe in you” comforts the cold and thorny Gongchan. Then, as if he recognized Oh Soo Jae, who he had met for the first time in 10 years, at a glance, Gong Chan's faint eyes and voice saying, 'I missed you a lot' adds to the curiosity about their reunion story.

However, Oh Soo Jae in Gong Chan's memory has long since disappeared. “I don't trust my clients. Oh Soo Jae becomes bitter for some reason at the cruel tone and cold attitude, "You trust me to defend the client." The sparking confrontation between Chairman Choi Tae Guk (Huh Jun Ho) and Oh Soo Jae also arouses curiosity. And just like Oh Soo Jae did to him 10 years ago, Gong Chan reaches out to her first, who has been overshadowed by all kinds of criticism from people around the world. Gong Chan, who entered law school saying, “There was someone I really wanted to find,” makes the moment to meet again with Oh Soo Jae more awaited.

Meanwhile, SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Why Her?' will be broadcasted for the first time on the 3rd of June.

