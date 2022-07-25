WATCH: HYBE Labels & ADOR’s new group NewJeans star in the new emotional MV for ‘Hurt’

On July 25, the HYBE Labels and ADOR released the MV for 'Hurt' by NewJeans on the official YouTube channel. 'Hurt' is an R&B genre song that gives a faint yet lovely feeling by adding simple vocals to grooved drumming. Like the previously released 'Attention' and 'Hype Boy', it conveys a common message of human relationships and attraction.

Thanks to the removal of excessive directing and setting, you can focus on the faces and natural appearances of the NewJeans members. A video that perfectly harmonizes with lyrics such as "I like quiet more than a slow word" is strangely addictive.

Previously, the agency released the main title song 'Attention' and the performance music video of the debut album on July 22nd, and released 4 music videos for the second title song 'Hype Boy' on July 23rd. In particular, while the 'Attention' and 'Hype Boy' music videos drew attention with their tightly woven story lines and colorful performances, 'Hurt' made a different attempt to fill the screen with only the faces of the members.

On the other hand, NewJeans made their official debut with a surprise release of the music video for 'Attention' on the 22nd. It succeeded in attracting the attention of K-pop fans around the world with bold promotions that omitted the teasing stage, and sophisticated music and performances. The sound source of the debut album, which marks the beginning of NewJeans, will be released on August 1st, and the official album will be released on August 8th.

ALSO READ: WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa & Loco unite in third music video teaser for title track from ‘Somebody’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.