Watch: HYBE’s new boy group BOYNEXTDOOR makes explosive debut with But I Like You music video

In an exciting turn of events, rookie boy group BOYNEXTDOOR, under HYBE LABELS and KOZ Entertainment, has released their highly anticipated debut single titled ‘WHO!’ which includes the official music video for their first title track, ‘But I Like You.’ All the music videos for their debut single were filmed in Los Angeles, showcasing the daily lives of six talented individuals from diverse backgrounds.

But I Like You: BOYNEXTDOOR's infectious debut track

BOYNEXTDOOR, a talented six-member group, unveiled their captivating music video for the song ‘But I Like You’ on May 23. This track is a part of their highly anticipated debut project, 'WHO!', and it is worth noting that Jaehyun, Taesan, and Woonhak from the group contributed as songwriters for this particular piece.

The music video presents a delightful storyline in which the members of BOYNEXTDOOR find themselves immersed in a playful rivalry, all competing for the attention and affection of the same girl. Throughout the video, they engage in conversations, discussing their brief encounters with the object of their affection, as each member contemplates unique strategies to win her heart. The video beautifully captures the essence of their infatuation and the longing to create a lasting impression on the person they hold dear.

Rising stars: BOYNEXTDOOR's potential in the K-pop scene

With their fresh debut, BOYNEXTDOOR has already caught the attention of K-pop enthusiasts worldwide. The group's talent, charisma, and synchronized performances have garnered praise from both fans and industry professionals. As part of the HYBE LABELS family, BOYNEXTDOOR has the advantage of being backed by one of the most influential entertainment companies in the industry, raising expectations for their future endeavors.

Netizen reactions: BOYNEXTDOOR makes an impact

Following BOYNEXTDOOR's debut, Korean netizens couldn't help but share their excitement and support for the new boy group. Many praised the members' impressive skills, visuals, and stage presence, expressing their anticipation for their future releases. The positive reception from netizens further solidifies BOYNEXTDOOR's potential to make a significant impact in the K-Pop scene.

BOYNEXTDOOR has made an impressive debut with their vibrant track ‘But I Like You’ and a visually captivating music video. With their infectious energy, synchronized performances, and support from fans and netizens alike, BOYNEXTDOOR has the potential to become the next sensation in the K-pop scene. As they continue to grow and release new music, the world eagerly awaits what BOYNEXTDOOR has in store for the future.

BOYNEXTDOOR are set to debut on May 30.

