WATCH: Hyeri and Lee Jun Young are at loggerheads in the 3rd teaser for ‘May I Help You’

On October 6th, the 3rd teaser video of the butler Kim (Lee Jun Young) who was enamored by the funeral director Baek Dong Ju by MBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'May I Help You', which will be aired for the first time on October 19th. Butler Kim's sigh parade towards Baek Dong Ju, who is strangely twisted when they meet, makes people curious about the unusual relationship with laughter. Butler Kim, whose daily life has changed since the first meeting with Baek Dong Ju (Hyeri), a woman who is strange the more you look at it. The sighing complaint, "I don't know where it got twisted," turns into curiosity towards Baek Dong Ju. “I see a ghost. When I touch (the deceased), they wake up. Can you give me five thousand won? I'll pay back." Baek Dong Ju, who fell into the life of Butler Kim who said, "I think I'm confused," makes their relationship even more curious.

The contrast between Butler Kim, who is angry for being overly brazen, and Baek Dong Ju, who confesses brightly, also adds to the laughter. When they met, there was a brief clash, and the sweet atmosphere between the two was also captured. The phrase 'MAY I HELP YOU', followed by the exciting appearance of the two, raises expectations for the combination drama of the two butlers who will solve the strange requests of customers from the other world together. The drama follows Baek Dong Ju (Hyeri) who works as a funeral director. She has a special ability that allows her to see and talk to dead people. The dead people ask Baek Dong Ju to grant their last wish. If Baek Dong Ju doesn't grant their wishes, her day becomes filled with bad luck. This motivates her to listen to their wishes and grant them their wishes, with the help of Kim Jib Sa (Lee Jun Young). Kim Jib Sa is an employee at errand service ‘One Hundred Won Butler’ which is owned by his uncle Vincent (Lee Kyu Han). Ildangbaek provides service for pretty much anything clients ask for, even minor things like changing light bulbs. Kim Jib Sa does his best for his clients.