WATCH: Hyolyn displays her spellbinding dance skills in the groovy MV teaser for ‘Layin’ Low’

On January 8, former SISTAR member Hyolyn unveils the MV teaser for the upcoming track ‘Layin’ Low’ featuring Jooyoung and her moves are just entrancing! Dressed in booty shorts and a white crop top, she laps up all the attention as she dances sensually to the beautiful instrumentation and her well-known high notes!

Brid3 Entertainment also confirmed Hyolyn's appearance on KBS2's 'Immortal Song', and drew attention by announcing a collaboration stage with choreographer Lia Kim. On January 15th, Hyolyn will scramble for 'Immortal Song' and reinterpret Lia Kim and Hyori's 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and perform a perfect performance.

In particular, Hyolyn, who will be appearing on 'Immortal Song' again after 6 years, not only showed the best collaboration with Lia Kim despite her busy schedule, but will also show a different charm. Previously, she announced her comeback with an image of a hacking concept on December 31st, formalizing a high-speed comeback, and then releasing contents sequentially from January 2nd, raising expectations.

On January 2nd, a short comeback video of about 4 seconds was released, and after that, a video called 'L: Loading' was released. In the video of the 'Layin' Low' choreography practice scene, Hyolyn, who displays a different level of charisma, appeared, and gave a dynamic performance with high heel and knee protectors that stood out just as much as the costume, making it impossible to take one’s eyes off it.

On January 4th, the video 'A: Again with Jooyoung' was released, heralding a meeting of Hyolyn and Jooyoung. In the released video, Jooyoung's voice, which featured in the new song 'Layin' Low,' is included, and interest in the chemistry and harmony these two will show is growing.

While attention is focused on Hyolyn and Jooyoung, who heralded their first meeting in about 8 years since the release of ‘Erase’ in November 2014, Hyolyn’s alluring voice and Jooyoung’s supportive shots are expected to create a high-quality ‘Layin’ Low’ to be.

