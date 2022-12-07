WATCH: Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min star in the intense trailer and posters for The Point Men

The Point Men depicts the negotiating operation of a diplomat and a local NIS agent who headed to Afghanistan to save Koreans who were held hostage by the Taliban in the worst kidnapping case. The two posters released on December 7th vividly convey the feeling of rough and desolate Afghanistan, which is the background of the movie. The poster, which captures a scene from the movie, shows a person on his way to the armed Taliban between two opposing camps in the middle of the desert. One can feel the urgency of the dangerous bargaining operation unfolding in an unfamiliar land of chaos.

The poster released together shows Hwang Jung Min and Hyun Bin. A poster showing the companionship of Hwang Jung Min as Jeong Jae Ho, a diplomat specializing in negotiations dispatched to Afghanistan, where everything is unfamiliar after the kidnapping, and Park Dae-shik, who has lived a rough life there, as an NIS agent specializing in the Middle East. It makes us look forward to what kind of activity the two people who risked their lives for the common goal of doing. The first official trailer conveys the dangerous moment at the time of the kidnapping and the situation of the negotiating operation where all sorts of bad conditions come one after another, with realistic scenes in Afghanistan and realistic acting by the actors. The 24-hour notification of the death deadline by the Taliban right after the kidnapping and the watch of diplomat Jeong Jae Ho, which begins to shrink, symbolize the urgency of negotiations.

About the trailer:

In addition, Jung Jae Ho's line that opens the trailer, "I know that one of the important missions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to protect its citizens," hints at his sense of mission to save lives, going beyond the basic principle of diplomacy that he cannot negotiate with terrorist groups. In response to Jae Ho’s words that verification must be done first, local NIS agent Dae Shik replied, “Can you take responsibility if another victim comes along?” Collaboration also predicts that it will not be smooth.

About the main characters:

However, overcoming the difference in method and thinking, Jae Ho and Dae Sik, who are advancing to save the hostages under adverse conditions such as the ever-changing demands of the Taliban and the additional sacrifice of the hostages, unfold. and raises expectations for a unique resonance. Kang Ki Young is someone who survived in the back alleys of Afghanistan in 'Negotiation' and is expected to add wit and fun by appearing as Lee Bong Han, also known as 'Kasim', an interpreter indispensable for negotiation operations as he is fluent in the local situation and language.