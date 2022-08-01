WATCH: Hyun Bin, SNSD’s YoonA, Yoo Hae Jin & more take on a new mission in ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ teaser

The sequel, ‘Confidential Assignment 2’, which succeeded in the box office thanks to the delightful chemistry between Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae Jin, has been confirmed for release in September. A teaser trailer was also released along with the news of the release confirmation.

A welcome reunion between Cheol Ryeong, an elite North Korean detective who has come down to South Korea with a new mission, and Jin Tae, a South Korean detective who is still full of humanity, catches the eye from the start. As the collaboration between Cheol Ryeong and Jin Tae continues, the appearance of FBI agent Jack raises expectations by announcing the start of a global triangular collaboration unique to 'Cooperation 2: International', which has expanded the stage even further.

Min Yeong (YoonA), who shows her unchanging affection for Cheol Ryeong, creates unbearable laughter, and Jang Myung Joon (Jin Seon Kyu), with strong visuals, foretells the birth of an all-time villain, adding to the tension. From the flashy car action to the blazing flames, the action rushing without a breath conveys exhilarating catharsis, raising expectations for an upgraded scale.

Hyun Bin gained widespread recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name is Kim Sam Soon. Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows including; the romantic fantasy drama ‘Secret Garden’ (2010–2011), fantasy drama ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ (2018–2019), and romantic drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020). Hyun Bin's popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits; the action thriller ‘Confidential Assignment’ (2017), the crime thrillers ‘The Swindlers’ (2017) and ‘The Negotiation’ (2018) as well as the zombie horror ‘Rampant’ (2018). He was Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year in 2011. The success of Hyun Bin's works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star. He is one of the highest paid and most influential actors in South Korea.

ALSO READ: ‘Our Beloved Summer’ star Kim Da Mi officially signs with United Artist Agency

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.