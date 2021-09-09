Watch: HyunA and DAWN be each other’s L.O.V.E in ‘PING PONG’ music video

HyunA and DAWN come true to the title of their debut duet album as the math equation ‘1+1=1’ makes perfect sense when it’s about them. The solo artists from Psy’s P NATION, came together to release their first-ever mini-album called ‘1+1=1’ on September 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The video is a collection of the two artists’ unique styles, displayed through vibrant decor and distinct outfits. Clicks of tongue and ‘PING PONG’ commences with drums and HyunA going on about DAWN being the one who can shake her in a pink themed set. Love confessions are made in Spanish as DAWN himself moves along waiting to make her his M.O.M- My Official Muse.

Living their lives just how they want to, HyunA and DAWN play the ‘PING PONG’ in synchronised steps. Animal prints make an appearance several times in the video as the two ask everybody to ‘love sombody’. Under thundering skies, bright hair drawing all the eyes to them, HyunA and DAWN vow to ‘do whatever I want’.

The moombahton dance track is co-composed by DAWN, HyunA, Yoo Gun Hyung, Kwon Philip, and SPACE ONE. The lyrics for ‘PING PONG’ were penned by the couple themselves.

Apart from the title track, ‘1+1=1’ has three other songs namely ‘XOXO’, ‘I Know’ and ‘Deep Dive’. HyunA and DAWN have actively worked in the composition and lyricism for all 4 tracks on the mini-album.

