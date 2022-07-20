WATCH: HyunA is ‘young and wild and free’ in new music video for ‘Nabillera’

HyunA is officially back! On July 20, the soloist dropped her highly awaited eighth mini album ‘Nabillera’, along with a music video for the title track of the same name. Marking her first solo release in about a year and a half, HyunA’s ‘Nabillera’ comprises a total of five songs: ‘Nabillera’ (title), ‘Bad Dog’, ‘Picasso & Fernande Olivier’, ‘Dinga Dinga’ (literal romanisation), and ‘Watch Me’.

The title track ‘Nabillera’ is a Latin-style dance song. The track’s tropical rhythm adds a fun twist to its light and minimal beat. In true HyunA style, the song is uniquely expressed, combining soft vocals and the soloist’s distinct rapping tone.

Meanwhile, the music video is a burst of colour. From outfits to make-up looks to the song itself, HyunA never shies away from trying something new with every release, and still maintains her unique identity throughout.

Watch the music video for HyunA’s ‘Nabillera’, below:

HyunA’s comeback had first been announced on July 12 by P NATION. Although HyunA had previously released music with DAWN as a duo in 2021, ‘Nabillera’ is her first release as a solo artist since she dropped ‘I’m Not Cool’.

In a press conference prior to the release of the mini album, HyunA also spoke about her feeling about celebrating her 15th debut anniversary this year. HyunA shared, “I have always lived while feeling a lot of things, but [it feels like] I blinked it was already the 15th anniversary of my debut.” HyunA also spoke candidly about her goals, saying that she believed she had achieved her goals, so at this point, she feels a little at ease.

First making her debut in 2007 as a member of Wonder Girls, HyunA then debuted again in 2009 as a member of the girl group 4Minute. In 2010, HyunA’s solo career began with her debut single ‘Change’.

