ILL-IT’s official logo was finally revealed on February 25, 2024, through BELIFT's social media pages. Earlier, HYBE announced that they would be debuting a new girl group under BELIFT LAB following the announcement of TWS, a new boy group under Pledis Entertainment. It is also the first girl group announced under BELIFT LAB and the third under HYBE LABELS, following LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans. They are scheduled to make their much-anticipated debut soon in the industry.

ILL-IT new logo film by BELIFT LABS

ILL-IT is a newly formed girl group that was announced earlier by HYBE and BELIFT LAB. The members of the group appeared in the survival show R U NEXT? In 2023, there was a collaboration between HYBE and JTBC. The girls were selected through the show and went through rigorous challenges throughout. The names of the members are as follows: Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

Additionally, plans to make the girl group's debut are in full swing. However, ahead of their music release, the logo of the group has been released. Through the small clip, the members appear and showcase their logo through adorable gestures. Moreover, the group has been confirmed to make their debut on March 25, 2024. The name of their album is SUPER REAL ME, and it is expected to be a mini-album.

ILL-IT debut date and album details

The members of the group have earlier expressed their excitement about making their debut. They are also exhilarated to showcase their talent through the new music, as they will finally be able to express themselves. Since they are new to the industry, the group is expecting a warm welcome from the fans. Moreover, they reveal how transformative it has been for them to work on the upcoming album, which gave them an opportunity to grow immensely.

However, the initial plan was to have them debut as a six-member group. But due to reasons unknown, the supposed sixth member, Youngseo, left the group earlier this year. BELIFT LAB issued a formal announcement regarding the decision and revealed that she left due to the artist’s different future plans, and the decision was mutual. The label specifically asked not to make any speculation regarding the situation. Moreover, BELIFT LABS also wished the trainee all the wishes and luck for her future endeavors. Youngseo was one of the most famous trainees on the survival show, and she ended up winning second place.