WATCH: Im Siwan and aespa's Winter display heavenly vocals accompanied by orchestral sounds in Win For You MV

Im Siwan and Aespa's Winter joined hands for the theme song of the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals. World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals. This collaboration song Win For You displayed Summer Strike's Im Siwan and aespa member Winter's amazing vocals as they sang words of motivation for all the sports persons preparing for the competition.

Im Siwan and Aespa's Winter's Win For You MV out

Previously on September 19, dropped the teaser of the song Win For You taking fans by surprise about Im Siwan and Winter's collaboration. On September 21, at 6 PM (KST) the official music video for the Win For You was dropped which featured the heavenly vocals of singer-actor Im Siwan and aespa member Winter. The collaboration single was prepared in honor of the table tennis team players who were preparing for the upcoming ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals. Commencing with the beats on the sound of table tennis the song built up as players put in their day and night for the Championship. Im Siwan and Winter's vocals complimented each other so well that this powerful track radiated an inspiring energy. The song was astonishing as the incredible sounds of SM Classics TOWN Orchestra started to play alongside Im Siwan and Winter.

Im Siwan's recent activities

Currently, Im Siwan is appearing in a traveling variety show along with his close friend Jung Hae In. The two actors took to the streets of Scotland and made some wholesome memories with each other. Since they were both born in the same year 1988, they are known for their friendship and bond, this is the first time they are doing a variety show together. Im Siwan previously appeared in a thriller suspense film called Unlocked along with Chun Woo Hee, Kim Ye Won, and more.

aespa member Winter's recent activities

Known for their unique concept of AI characters of members, the K-pop girl group will be holding the first ever offline virtual reality concert in October. The agency announced that LYNK POP: THE FIRST VR CONCERT will take place in Seoul, South Korea. The tickets for the same will go on sale on September 27 while the concert will take place on October 25 exclusively at Megabox in Coex Mall.

