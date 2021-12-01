WATCH: Im Siwan take on being the expert on tax swindlers in witty ‘Tracer’ teaser

Battle of the masters ensues at the Seoul Tax Division. ‘Tracer’ is the upcoming series from Wavve that deals with a sharp tongued employee who wishes to do justice by catching all the ‘bad guys’ all the while being surrounded by them from all sides. Im Siwan plays the role of Hwang Dong Joo who has been appointed as the team lead at the Seoul Regional Office’s Tax Division 5.

He plots to reveal the true colors of tax swindlers and corrupt people while an important piece in his story has been compromised. In Tae Joon, played by Son Hyun Joo, is the Commissioner of the department, but has a unique tale of his own. He has paid his way to the top of the regional team and has a haughty nature accompanying his rude remarks. In the teaser, the handsome and talented Hwang Dong Joo calls himself ‘the expert of tax swindlers’. He locks horns with people every so often and gets beaten up but doesn’t back down. He declares his aim to remodel the department but his rival has different plans.

We are also introduced to the other characters, Seo Hye Young played by Go Ah Sung, who is another worker at the Tax Division and has a bright personality. Meanwhile, Oh Young (Park Yong Woo) is his boss and is very hot-tempered.

Check out the teaser filled with excitement and craziness of the world as the new ‘Tracer’ begins his journey.

A political drama with hints of thrill, ‘Tracer’ will be released on OTT platform Wavve this December.

