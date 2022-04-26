WATCH: Im Soo Hyang and Sung Hoon receive the shock of their life in 2nd trailer for ‘Woori The Virgin’

In the 2nd trailer for ‘Woori The Virgin’ released on April 25th, Raphael (Sung Hoon), the representative of a cosmetic group who is fully equipped with the charm of the devil, appears strongly. There was the fact that even the attractive man had a secret he wanted to hide. Raphael handed an envelope to Imari (Hong Ji Yoon) saying, "Let's get a divorce," and Raphael's father lamented, "My son is an eunuch."

On the other hand, Raphael reveals that he is longing for true love, saying, “I thought there was such a love that was connected by the string of fate.” Then, a momentary coincidence meeting between Oh Woo Ri (Im Soo Hyang) and Raphael in the past unfolds, and the two share a kiss in a romantic mood with the sunset in the background.

However, Woori’s boyfriend, Lee Kang Jae (Shin Dong Wook), begins to be wary of Raphael who appears in front of Oh Woo Ri without knowing it, and Raphael checks it by saying, “Are you going to stop?” In addition, Oh Woo Ri, who has kept her promise of chastity before marriage, bursts laughing as if she can't believe the sudden pregnancy news. Lee Kang Jae, who has been with Oh Woo Ri for a long time, and her mother Oh Eun Ran also burst into laughter, attracting attention.

Romantic comedy commotion, SBS's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Woori The Virgin' is scheduled to premiere on May 9th at 7 pm IST.

