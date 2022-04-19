WATCH: Im Soo Hyang shocks Shin Dong Wook in ‘Jane The Virgin’ remake teaser

Starring Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon and Shin Dong Wook, SBS’ ‘Woori The Virgin’ has dropped a new teaser! Previously known as ‘Starting Today, We’, the upcoming series is a remake of the American romantic comedy ‘Jane The Virgin’, which in turn is based on a popular Venezuelan telenovela.

The teaser starts by showing Oh Woo Ri (Im Soo Hyang) as she unintentionally catches a bouquet while at a friend’s wedding. This is followed by her getting told that it looks like she’ll have to get married within six months. Oh Woo Ri attempts to find success in her career, and resolves, “I’m a writer! I don’t want to lose focus in my life,” but things don’t seem to go her way, as she gets an earful by someone.

We get an insight into another aspect of her life, when the teaser introduces Oh Woo Ri’s boyfriend, Lee Kang Jae (Shin Dong Wook). Their relationship appears sweet on the surface, but Oh Woo Ri agonises, “Why can’t I make up my mind about getting married to Kang Jae?”

Things take a shocking turn when Lee Kang Jae gets down on one knee to propose to Oh Woo Ri, but is met with her sudden confession, “I’m pregnant,” despite her having promised chastity before marriage. When Lee Kang Jae asks “With whose child?”, the screen cuts to Raphael (Sung Hoon), who is having fun at a party.

Watch the full teaser for ‘Woori The Virgin’, below:

‘Woori The Virgin’ is an upcoming SBS Monday-Tuesday drama, slated to premiere on May 9 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

