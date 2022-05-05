WATCH: Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon & Shin Dong Wook give us chaos, comedy and more in ‘Woori the Virgin’ trailer

The teaser for ‘Woori the Virgin’ released on May 5 begins with the words of the doctor, “You are pregnant,” and Woori’s roaring laughter. Then, pleasant scenes that are hard to tell whether it is a dialogue or an ad-lib are constantly bursting out, making even the viewers laugh. In particular, at the end of the video, Choi Seong Il (Kim Su Ro) said to Oh Woo Ri, “I am your father. You can't cover the sky with your deeds," he exclaimed and made the scene crawl with the bit of him stretching out his hands high.

The atmosphere of the scene where the laughter never stops, not only gives a foreboding of extraordinary teamwork between the actors, but also raises curiosity about what kind of chemistry will be shown in one work. In this way, 'Woori the Virgin' is a story that appeared in the original, such as Oh Woo Ri's pregnancy and birth secret, adapted to the Korean sentiment, and is expected to bring another fun and emotion.

'Woori the Virgin' is a romantic comedy that takes place when Oh Woo Ri (Im Soo-hyang), who has been keeping her innocence till marriage, has Raphael (Sung Hoon)'s child in an unexpected accident. It is a remake of the 'Jane the Virgin' series that aired throughout the world.

The teaser video for the comic version of 'Woori the Virgin' released on May 5th catches the attention of the actors, who are completely immersed in each character, as well as behind the scenes that becomes a sea of ​​laughter.

