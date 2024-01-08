Watch: ITZY are Untouchable queens rising above with intense passion in comeback MV

Fourth-generation K-pop girl group ITZY, consisting of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, has marked a dynamic return. On January 8, the all-female band released their second studio album, BORN TO BE, along with a compelling music video for its lead single, Untouchable. The music video and lyrics serve as a powerful response to negative critics and those attempting to bring the group down.

Untouchable by ITZY

ITZY has revealed a compelling new music video for Untouchable. In the visuals, the girl group confidently enters the spotlight, flanked by a formation of soldiers with riot shields closing in around them as they start singing. Despite being enclosed by the shields, an explosive moment occurs, and they continue to dance amid the flames. The music video and lyrics aim to convey the message of standing firm, never backing down, and maintaining strength in the face of hate and criticism.

The music video for Untouchable highlights powerful choreography, with the five-member girl group demonstrating their impressive dancing skills. The upbeat song kicks off with a countdown, "1, 2, 3, let's go," emphasizing the group's strength and asserting their status as Untouchable in the music scene.

In the comeback, only four members participated, as Lia chose to sit out of the album and world tour due to anxiety issues. Nevertheless, ITZY has delivered an impressive performance with the album BORN TO BE and the lead single Untouchable.

Watch Untouchable below!

ITZY’s BORN TO BE album

ITZY's mini-album BORN TO BE features 10 dynamic tracks, including Untouchable, Born to Be, Mr. Vampire, Dynamite, Crown On My Head, Blossom, Run Away, Mine, Yet, but, and Escalator. Before the official album release, ITZY had already unveiled music videos for several songs, including group tracks Born to Be and Mr. Vampire. Additionally, members Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna each released music videos for their solo tracks in the weeks leading up to the release.

Despite Lia's hiatus due to health issues, she had pre-recorded her solo track Blossom, which was revealed through a lyrics video. The song is now officially part of BORN TO BE. This new record marks ITZY's comeback five months after the release of their seventh mini-album Kill My Doubt in July. It also stands as their first studio album in over two years, following September 2021's Crazy in Love.

Watch Born To Be here:

