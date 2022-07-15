WATCH: ITZY dances to their own beat in ‘SNEAKERS’ MV from new mini album ‘CHECKMATE’

ITZY is back with new music! The JYP Entertainment girl group first announced their comeback with their new mini album ‘CHECKMATE’ on June 1 IST. Along with this news, ITZY also announced their very first world tour, also titled ‘CHECKMATE’. And at long last, the new mini album is officially here.

Along with the mini album, ITZY also released a music video for the title track, ‘SNEAKERS’. The fun song sees ITZY singing about going forward freely while following one’s own heart, instead of focusing on what others have to say. The girl group shared about the title track, saying, "It's a song that makes you feel so free that you want to move your shoulders along when you listen to it. As it is a dance song that fits perfectly with the season, we hope you enjoy it and have a cool summer with us."

Watch the music video for ITZY’s ‘SNEAKERS’, below:

Alongside ‘SNEAKERS’, which is the first track in ‘CHECKMATE’, the mini album also includes six other tracks: ‘RACER’, ‘WHAT I WANT’, ‘Free Fall’, ‘365’, ‘DOMINO’, and ‘SNEAKERS (English Ver.)’.

Earlier today, JYP Entertainment officially announced that ‘CHECKMATE’ had crossed an impressive total of over 720,000 stock pre-orders, before the mini album’s release. Not only does this mark ITZY’s highest number of stock pre-orders with an album so far, but this number also makes it only the fourth girl group album in history to have crossed the 700,000 stock pre-orders mark.

The next month, ITZY will be embarking on their very first world tour, beginning with two nights of concerts in Seoul (August 6 and 7). Following this, the girl group will be heading to the United States to continue their tour, visiting eight different cities during October and November.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope releases anticipated solo album ‘Jack In The Box’; ‘Arson’ MV OUT NOW