WATCH: ITZY drops striking concept film for ‘CHECKMATE’

ITZY has released the first teaser for ‘CHECKMATE’! The girl group is scheduled to return with their mini album ‘CHECKMATE’ on July 15, and they have officially kicked off the round of teasers by dropping a video titled ‘ITZY “CHECKMATE” CONCEPT FILM #1’. The clip features the sound of a clock striking as the background sound, which is overlaid by shots of ITZY’s members in black and white clothing and bold makeup.

All the members look stunning and suit this more mature look incredibly well! Keeping with the name of the upcoming release, the black and white theme is further complemented by chess pieces as props. Check out the first concept film for ITZY’s comeback with ‘CHECKMATE’, below:

The girl group had announced their comeback on June 1 (IST) by dropping a poster detailing their promotion schedule. Going by the poster, we can expect another concept film, two corresponding photos, a track list, a title poster, a sneak peek of the title song, individual concept photos of all five members and more.

Further, ITZY will then be setting off for their very first world tour the month after their mini album’s release. Also titled ‘CHECKMATE’, the world tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, with two nights of concerts in August. Following this, the JYP Entertainment girl group will be heading to the United States to continue their tour. At present, eight different cities have been announced as stops for the months of October and November, and ITZY’s agency has also teased that more tour dates will be announced sometime later.

Stay tuned for more updates about ITZY’s highly anticipated comeback with ‘CHECKMATE’!

