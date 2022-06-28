WATCH: ITZY joins popular American artist Bebe Rexha in new version of ‘Break My Heart Myself’

On June 27, Bebe Rexha dropped a teaser for the new version of ‘Break My Heart Myself’ featuring ITZY with the caption “Coming Soon. ITZYxBebe”. We are excited to hear them together! Bebe Rexha released the song in 2021 featuring Travis Baker and ITZY’s Ryujin and Yeji recently did a dance cover on the song, making it viral again.

ITZY also has been preparing for the upcoming comeback ‘CHECKMATE’. ITZY was seen wearing a golden crown in the teaser that showed the group's signature pose and revealed the dignity of the 'K-pop 4th generation queen'. In individual photos, they showed their individuality in a romantic atmosphere. Yeji boasted sophistication with her unique expression and gaze treatment, and Lia showed off her sophisticated figure by emphasising the crown with her hand gestures.

Ryujin emphasised her unique charm with gorgeous nail art and poses covering her face, while Chaeryeong radiated the elegant aura of the queen herself. Yuna held the crown in her inquisitive figure, exuding her characteristic loveliness.

ITZY surpassed 5 million followers on the official Twitter account as of the morning of the 18th, ahead of the release of the new album. They surpassed 7 million YouTube subscribers in April and have the largest number of YouTube subscribers among 'K-Pop 4th generation girl groups', and have proven their global influence by achieving the record for the most Twitter followers.

Starting in August, they will start their first world tour 'ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR CHECKMATE'. On August 6th and 7th, two solo performances will be held at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park and the tour will kick off.

