WATCH: ITZY members look gorgeous as they star in first teaser for awaited album KILL MY DOUBT

ITZY's new album track list and video for Kill My Doubt were shared by JYP Entertainment on its official social media accounts on June 19 to announce the band's return. The new album KILL MY DOUBT features the title track, CAKE, BET ON ME, None of My Business and Bratty as well as Psychic Lover and Kill Shot.

ITZY’s teaser:

In this video that was made as part of the comeback promotion for the new album, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna showed off their perfect visuals. The video, which began with a solemn sound, blended the fascinating and bizarre atmosphere of the five members with a backdrop that appeared to transcend time and space. The group's distinctive style and unrivaled energy caught attention as the intense beat continued. Because of its excellent performance capabilities, ITZY enjoys worldwide success. They reached number eight on the Billboard 200 chart with their fifth mini album, CHECKMATE, after making their debut on the US Billboard main chart with the fourth album, GUESS WHO.

KILL MY DOUBT:

The agency says that ITZY plans to make and show three music videos: one for CAKE, one for BET ON ME and one for None Of My Business. Black Eyed Pilseung wrote and arranged the title track, CAKE, as well as the hit songs like TWICE's Like OOH-AHH, CHEER UP, TT, and LIKEY. The mini-album 'CHESHIRE' was released in November of last year, approximately eight months before the release of ITZY's new album. They successfully concluded their first world tour, CHECKMATE, which took place in 20 locations across 16 regions in April.

About ITZY:

Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna make up the talented girl group ITZY, which was formed by JYP Entertainment. With the release of their single album It'z Different on February 12, 2019, they made their debut. The 34th Golden Disc Awards named them Rookie of the Year, the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards named them New Artist of the Year, the 2019 Melon Music Awards named them Best New Female Artist, and the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards named them Best New Female Artist.

