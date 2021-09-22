Watch: ITZY members show off their drop dead gorgeous visuals in music video teaser for title track 'LOCO'

We are 2 days away from the release of ITZY's first full-length album 'CRAZY IN LOVE' and we can barely contain our excitement! ITZY has been enthralling fans with amazing teasers, concept photos and album preview ahead of the release. Previously, ITZY released a charming music video teaser for the b-side track 'SWIPE' wherein the girls huddle together for a quick selca! Now, in a fresh update, the girls have released a new video teaser for the title track 'LOCO'.

The members show off their drop-dead gorgeous visuals, posing pretty in high-end designer wear! Ryujin can be seen in a shimmering black dress with danglers, Yuna flirtily winks at the camera as a balloon with "Born To Love Ya" pops up! Lia appears in an all-white outfit with her shopping bags, looking every bit a diva! Chaeryeong sits pretty on a big black box that reads "Crazy In Love", which is also the name of their album. Yeji makes a cool, catty pose to the camera, looking stunning. Finally, we hear a glimpse of the title track 'LOCO' towards the end.

You can check out the music video teaser below:

Meanwhile, on September 21, ITZY announced that the girl group will premiere their performance of their upcoming release ‘LOCO’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. The stage will be presented just days after the release of the ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ album, on September 27 at 2 pm EST (11:30 pm IST).

ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ will release on September 24 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ITZY’s ‘LOCO’ to premiere on The Kelly Clarkson Show on THIS date; Trendy music video teaser released

MIDZY, are you excited? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.