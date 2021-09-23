Watch: ITZY parties on a bulldozed highway in ‘LOCO’ music video teaser

South Korea’s highways might not be safe anymore as the ITZY girls are coming to shake it all up. In a recently released music video teaser for ‘LOCO’, ITZY takes to the roads for a colourful time.

On September 23 KST, the second teaser for ITZY’s upcoming first full-length album, ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’s title track ‘LOCO’ was shared on the official social media accounts of the girl group, making fans even more excited. Starting amidst a rumbling close view of a traffic filled highway, the camera pans to a speedily moving bulldozer that is smashing everything in its way. Its headlights blinding through the flying warning signs, the bridge’s high structure croons above.

ITZY lines up in multicoloured, modern outfits as the members turn over a toe to kickstart another trendy choreography routine. A crown gesture can be seen repeated throughout, probably another nod to their Queen selves. Confetti showers through the air and the members nudge ahead with the dancey number that will drop soon.

Check out the exciting music video teaser below.

This is ITZY’s first full length album as the girl group has previously released 4 mini-album since making a viral debut with the single album ‘DALLA DALLA’ in February 2019. Their bold and confident stride, accompanied by catchy tunes and striking dance moves, has often made headlines and established a strong footing for the girl group.

ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ will be available worldwide on September 24 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ITZY confirms Japanese debut; releases a snappy comeback scheduler for ‘Crazy in Love’

What is your favourite ITZY song? Let us know below.