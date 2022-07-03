WATCH: ITZY teases title track ‘SNEAKERS’ from upcoming album ‘CHECKMATE’ in a kitschy manner

On June 2, ITZY released a small TikTok video, teasing the title track ‘SNEAKERS’ in a cute and hilarious manner, which had us excited for the MV as well as the album ‘CHECKMATE’, which will be released on July 15. The dancing as well as the upbeat sound of the song kept us grooving.

Previously, JYP Entertainment posted the title poster. In the published poster, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna radiated the charisma of five people, five colours, with street-style outfits and confident expressions. If they showed off their alluring beauty in the previously released concept photo, this time, they expressed the charm of a bubbly teen.

‘SNEAKERS' contains the message of 'Let's go anywhere together' and the promise to move forward freely only by following my heart. On the day of the comeback, ITZY will conduct a Twitter Blue Room and Mnet comeback special, and then continue their active activities through their first world tour.

The 'ITZY THE FIRST WORLD TOUR' will open on the 6th and 7th of next month at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park. Afterwards, fans all over the United States from Los Angeles on October 26th to Phoenix on November 29th, Dallas on November 1st, Atlanta on the 5th, Chicago on the 7th, Boston on the 10th, and New York on the 13th. The US tour sold out all 8 cities with the start of ticket reservations on June 29th, realising the power of a global K-Pop group.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.