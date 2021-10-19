Watch: IU embarks on a trip to the ‘strawberry moon’ in new music video

IU has another sweet melody ready for her fans that have been waiting for more music ever since the release of her last album. The solo singer delivers a pink fairytale with her loved one over her resident high notes and unparalleled vibrant aura.

‘strawberry moon’ has IU reimagine multiple dates as the clock strikes a colourful moon and turns everything magical. Floating in her quaint room with mystical objects around her, IU ‘scoops’ the moon into a cone. IU and her lover skip over planets among clouds that look like cotton candy.

An entire timeline of her relationship is showcased in the music video as the couple goes from hesitant hand-holding at the cinema hall to playing games, going on long drives to finally what looks like a proposal. The last scene shows the two enclasping each other’s hands in front of the ‘strawberry moon’ as they ascend the stairs together to the moon and we wonder if it has been the moon itself that had IU think of it as if it were her lover.

The song has been co-produced by Lee Jong Hoon and Lee Chae Gyu who have added electronic elements to it making an acoustic song turn into the pop-rock genre. The song focuses on how IU wishes people would go back to a time when they felt their own fantasy come to reality while watching the night sky in June as the sky turns pink with a strawberry colored moon.

